Statement of work (SOW) Template text

Statement of Work Consultancy Services

Prepared by: RoyMogg

Crosslight Management Ltd

Outsource House

Back-source Way

Crawley

Tel: +44 (0) 1293 777999

Fax: +44 (0) 1293 777995

Commercial in Confidence

Crosslight Management Ltd

1 Change Control History

Issue No Issue Date Description Document Authorization Author Reviewer(s) Approver 1.0 01/01/1900 Initial Version RMOGG TBA TBA

2 Introduction

2.1 Document Purpose

This document is the high level Statement of Work (SOW) outlining the engagement approach for ANYORG related Projects.

2.2 Further Information

For further information relating to this document, please contact:

RoyMogg Crosslight Management Ltd Outsource House Backsource Way, Crawley Tel: +44 (0) 1293 777555

Fax: +44 (0) 1293 777556 Email: [email protected] Robert Smith [Addresses of client of purchaser here]

All product names mentioned within this document are acknowledged to be the registered trademarks of their producing companies.

3 Statement of Work (SOW)

3.1 Project Title

Project: IT Implementation Services

This Statement of Work (SOW) is made between Crosslight Management, LTD, and ANYORG Consultant Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of ANYORG Consultant Holdings Corporation. ANYORG and Crosslight Management each provide services and/or products relating to information technology (“Technology”). The work to be performed falls under the Master Teaming Agreements: [Put existing agreements below]

[1] Crosslight– Agreement (Specific Op) V1 12-14-07.doc

[2] Crosslight – Agreement (Generic Op) V1 12-14-07.doc

This SOW incorporates by reference the terms and conditions of the teaming agreements ref [1] & [2] above refer. In case of any conflict between this SOW and the above agreements, the agreements shall prevail.

3.2 Client Services Directors – ANYORG and Agency

3.2.1 Services Director – ANYORG: Name: Address: City: State & Zip Phone: Cell: Fax: Email: 3.2.2 Services Director – Crosslight Name: Address: City: State & Zip Phone: Cell: Fax: Email:

3.3 Project/Task Objectives and Requirements

ANYORG will provide two consultants at the offices of Crosslight Management in London for the purposes of training in the product – this training will take two weeks. The training will conclude with a certification examination. The objective of the training, and subsequent deployment into the field of ANYORG consultants, is to enable ANYORG to independently manage (including project manage) a full implementation Following a successful training programme and a period of three weeks shadowing of a Crosslight consultant in the field Crosslight will deploy the consultants on billable projects within the client base of Crosslight in the UK. The consultants deployed on a billable project will implement a complete basic implementation supported by Crosslight senior staff. Out of Scope will be the Implementation of any other products outside of a basic rollout: one, two, three,

3.4 Scope of Work, Deliverables and Acceptance Criteria

Crosslight will provide all templates, plans, schedules, standard training materials and all equipment necessary for the performance of the duties. ANYORG shall provide services and staff, and otherwise do all things necessary for or incidental to the performance of work, as set forth below: ANYORG consultants will execute the standard implementation of the Main product under the direction of an Crosslight senior project manager including: The preparation and delivery of Administrator and project team training using standard Crosslight training materials and processes. ANYORG consultants will manage the process of capturing the requirements using standard Crosslight materials and processes – including the writing up and documentation of the requirements. The preparation and delivery of the training at the location of the clients of Crosslight – including classroom and one on one individual training. The configuration of the Main application including the entering of all rules, patterns and personnel data as required into the application. The preparation of schedules including their validation and UAT acceptance sign-off by the clients of Crosslight. Crosslight engagement managers produce a project initialisation document (PID) for each project (including ANYORG sourced consultancy) to be delivered that sets down the products to be created, the timescales and degree of effort required for delivery. This document inter alia agrees the ANYORG consultant effort needed during the performance of the project. Currently each basic Main project takes 100-man day’s effort. The PID specifies the products, the work break down structure and the quality and acceptance criteria. The consulting engagement includes a reservation for QA on the work produced (correct configuration overall implementation etc.) and forms the basis of acceptance. A senior Crosslight consultant carries out an on-site QA and a standard report with any remedial activities detailed. The on-site consultant will remedy any faults within the allocated time allowed for the activity. The client sign off sheets are used to signify acceptance of the work performed from the client perspective. The documents above will be used by Crosslight to determine acceptance of the services and/or deliverables provided under this SOW.

3.5 SOW Timeline and Period of Performance

The period of performance for this SOW will start on April 1st 2008, and the work is estimated to continue through August 2022. Crosslight and ANYORG have the right to extend or terminate this SOW at their discretion.

3.6 Compensation and Payment

Compensation can be on a fixed price basis or time and materials basis. For periods where ANYORG personnel are under training, or shadowing at a client site of Crosslight no fee is applicable. For each billable assignment, Crosslight will issue a separate short SOW – an example is shown in section 5.1 below. This SOW specifies the exact compensation arrangements for each specific engagement and whether fixed price or T&M. When and ANYORG consultant is assigned to a billable engagement Crosslight will pay ANYORG a maximum of 75% of the agreed client contract rate applicable for that specific project. The contracted rate will be determined from each client Crosslight contract and will be set down in a SOW applicable for the specific engagement. The actual payment due is as set down on an authorised client services delivery note and signed off by the client. Payment is monthly in arrears. Crosslight shall reimburse ANYORG for travel and other expenses as identified in this SOW, or as authorized in writing, in advance by Crosslight on any billable engagement to which ANYORG personnel will be assigned. ANYORG personnel will comply with Crosslight standard procedures and limits for travel and hotel costs. No payment of travel expenses will be made to ANYORG for routine travel to and from Crosslight Crawley ANYORG shall provide a detailed itemization of expenses as requested by Crosslight and ANYORG consultants will enter expenses into the Crosslight expense clearance system.

3.7 ANYORG Staff, Roles and Responsibilities

The ANYORG personnel assigned for training in Crosslight Main Are: one, two, three,

3.8 Crosslight Staff, Roles and Responsibilities

The Crosslight engagement manager for all ANYORG assigned engagements will be:

RoyMogg

Crosslight Management Ltd

Outsource House

Backsource Way,

Crawley

Tel: +44 (0) 1293 777555

Fax: +44 (0) 1293 777556

Email: [email protected]

4 SOW Additional Terms

4.1 Additional Terms and Conditions Specific to this SOW

ANYORG personnel will comply with all national immigration laws and ANYORG will arrange as necessary all permits for work within the UK. All ANYORG personnel must have a UK right to work and ANYORG will provide on demand documentary evidence that ‘its’ employee has a right to work in the UK.

5 Execution/Signature Block

In Witness Whereof, the parties hereto, having read this SOW For Main Services and the Teaming agreements reference [1] and [2] refer do agree thereto in each and every particular.

Approved Approved [Crosslight Management] [ANYORG] Signature Signature Print or Type Name Print or Type Name Title Date Title Date

5.1 Example Statement of Work

STATEMENT OF WORK

SOW Reference:

This Statement of Work forms part of and is subject to the Agreement dated [ ] between Crosslight Management plc, a company registered in England and Wales whose registered office is located at [ ] (“Crosslight”) and ANYORG Solutions (“ANYORG”).

Commencement Date 2018 Engagement Authorisation Number 999 Rates Crosslight Daily Rate for project is £1000.00. The Daily Rate for [Partner] @ 0.75 * Crosslight Rate: £750.00 Expenses All billable expenses to be charged back to Crosslight. Special Payment Terms There are no Special Payment Terms Crosslight Client/Prime Contractor details Client 1STOUTSOURCE Engagement Manager RoyMogg Product(s) As defined in the PID Project Name and Code 999 Services This SOW will cover a maximum of 100 days of Business Consultancy to be advised by the Project Manager. Termination 2099 Special Terms and Additional Obligations No Special Terms and Additional Obligations

For and on behalf of ANYORG For and on behalf of Crosslight

SIGNED :…………………………………………. NAME : …………………………………………… TITLE : …………………………………………… DATE : ……………………………………… SIGNED :…………………………………………. NAME : …………………………………………… TITLE : …………………………………………… DATE : ………………………………………

